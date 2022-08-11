SPFL IS BACK!
Transfers

Newly-promoted Monza signs Mari from Arsenal

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined newly promoted Serie A club Monza on loan for the duration of the 2022-2023 season.

Getty Images

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 28-year-old Spaniard, who joined Arsenal – initially on loan – in January 2020, made just two Premier League appearances as Mikel Arteta preferred Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of his backline last season.

Mari spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Udinese, for whom he played 15 times, and has now returned to Italy with the Silvio Berlusconi-owned club.

Since winning promotion via the Serie B play-offs last season, Monza have made a remarkable 19 signings, including Italy internationals Matteo Pessina, Stefano Sensi and Andrea Ranocchia.

Monza will host the first Serie A game in its history when it faces Torino on Sunday. 

News Football Serie A Transfers Pablo Mari MOnza
Previous Napoli signs Italy goalkeeper Sirigu on a free
Read
Napoli signs Italy goalkeeper Sirigu on a free
Next
-

Latest Stories

>