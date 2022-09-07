SERIE A
Transfers

Newly-promoted Forest makes Aurier 22nd signing

Serge Aurier has agreed to join Nottingham Forest on a free transfer as Steve Cooper's side announced its 22nd signing since being promoted to the Premier League.

Getty Images

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain defender became a free agent after leaving Villarreal at the end of last season.

Cote d'Ivoire captain Aurier racked up 77 Premier League appearances for Spurs, also reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

Djibril Sidibe was reported to be a target of Cooper to provide competition for Neco Williams, who arrived from Liverpool in July, but Forest have instead signed Aurier, subject to international clearance.

Forest is yet to confirm the terms of Aurier's contract, with the full-back providing more cover on the right-hand side after Cooper's side failed to re-sign loanee Djed Spence, who joined Spurs.

Aurier joins the likes of Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate, Morgan Gibbs-White and Emmanuel Dennis as Forest's squad reshaping continues past the end of the transfer window.

Forest sits 19th in the infant Premier League table and will look to recover from a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth when it visits Leeds United on Tuesday (AEST).

News Nottingham Forest Football Premier League Transfers Serge Aurier
Previous Pjanic seals Sharjah switch after leaving Barcelon
Read
Pjanic seals Sharjah switch after leaving Barcelona
Next Icardi lands in Istanbul ahead of Galatasaray move
Read
Icardi lands in Istanbul ahead of Galatasaray move
-

Latest Stories

>