Newly-promoted Brentford signs Celtic's Ajer

The Norway international has penned a five-year deal with the Bees for what is reported to be a club-record fee of £13.5million.

Ajer has spent the past five seasons as a Celtic player, which includes half a season on loan with Kilmarnock in 2016-17, and has also previously played for IK Start in Norway's Eliteserien.

𝙍𝙖𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙨 𝘼𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙆𝙧𝙞𝙨



"Kristoffer has scouted extremely well and ticks all the boxes for what we want in a Brentford defender on and off the pitch. We are really pleased that he has decided to commit his future to Brentford"#AjerAnnounced #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/lw0YNR7Hki — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 21, 2021

He featured 177 times for Celtic in all competitions and was a key part of the club's run of 12 successive trophies in four seasons before their spell of dominance was ended in 2020-21.

A statement on the Scottish club's official website on Wednesday read: "Everyone at Celtic Football Club wish Kristoffer every success in his future career down south and thank him for his role in the club's success in recent years."

Ajer is Brentford's second signing since earning a first promotion to the Premier League in May with victory over Swansea City in the play-off final, with Frank Onyeka joining earlier this week from sister club FC Midtjylland.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told his side's official website: "We wanted to get another central defender in, and Kris was our first choice. We think he fits the position specific profile perfectly, especially on the ball.

"Kris is very composed and can find the right passes between the lines. His level when bringing the ball forward is very high.

"As a defender he has the physicality that you need, and he won his duels when he played in the Scottish league. He can help us in both boxes, with his strength in the air.

"He is a player at a good age, and we think he come straight in and be ready to perform in the Premier League.

"But he also fits the way we want to recruit players and work with them. He can develop as a player and both Brentford FC and Kris can move to a higher level in the coming years."