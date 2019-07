The Brazilian forward has signed a six-year deal at St James' Park and is said to have cost in the region of £40million (€44.6m) and £47.6m (€53m).

🗣 "The fans haven't stopped writing to me. This affection made me really happy."



Watch club record signing Joelinton's first interview with NUFC TV now: https://t.co/QOKIV0nFxg #NUFC #JoelinToon pic.twitter.com/ytxI6Ah45z — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 23, 2019

The transfer surpasses the £20.5m Newcastle spent to secure Miguel Almiron earlier this year, that fee having finally topped its long-standing record figure of £16.5m, paid for Michael Owen in 2005.