Newcastle signs Targett on permanent deal

The 26-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at St James' Park under Eddie Howe, and played a major role in its remarkable revival from being in great danger of suffering relegation.

Full-back Targett has now returned to Tyneside as Newcastle's first signing of the transfer window.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club," Targett said.

"For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I'm really happy to be here."

Newcastle boss Howe said: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances.

"He is a great lad and a top professional who undoubtedly makes us stronger, so I'm delighted he sees his future here."

St James' is my permanent home 🤩 Over the moon to have signed for @NUFC. Was tough coming straight into a relegation battle but I've had the best time these last few months. Can't wait to start pre-season with boys 😁Howay the Toon 🤍🖤

Targett made 16 appearances for the club last season and is expected to be the first of several new faces for the ambitious Magpies.