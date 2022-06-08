LaLiga
Newcastle signs Targett on permanent deal

Matt Targett has made the switch to Newcastle United on a permanent basis after the Magpies signed the defender from Aston Villa on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at St James' Park under Eddie Howe, and played a major role in its remarkable revival from being in great danger of suffering relegation.

Full-back Targett has now returned to Tyneside as Newcastle's first signing of the transfer window.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club," Targett said.

"For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I'm really happy to be here."

Newcastle boss Howe said: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances.

"He is a great lad and a top professional who undoubtedly makes us stronger, so I'm delighted he sees his future here."

Targett made 16 appearances for the club last season and is expected to be the first of several new faces for the ambitious Magpies.

