Newcastle signs ex-Liverpool flop Karius

Eddie Howe's side was in a strong position in its goalkeeping department in the final days of the transfer window.

Nick Pope, signed from Burnley, had an immediate impact in the Newcastle starting XI, displacing Martin Dubravka to leave Darlow as third-choice.

However, Dubravka headed to Manchester United on loan, and Darlow was then injured after the window closed.

Newcastle has instead been forced to turn to the free agent market, with Karius released by Liverpool at the end of last season.

The former Germany youth international had not appeared for Liverpool since the 2017-2018 Champions League final, in which he suffered a concussion and committed two awful errors that allowed Real Madrid to win 3-1.

Karius was subsequently replaced by Alisson, spending the next two seasons on loan at Besiktas and the following campaign with Union Berlin.

NUFC are pleased to announce the signing of Loris Karius on a short-term contract.



Welcome to Newcastle United, Loris Karius!

He joins Newcastle after a year back at Liverpool, where he was no longer considered part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

"I'm excited," Karius said upon signing a deal until January, which could be extended to the end of the season.

"It's a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn't take me long to make a decision.

"Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I'm excited to work with the coaches and my new team-mates."