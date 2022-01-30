Guimaraes has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract at St James' Park having completed a medical while away with Brazil on international duty.

Newcastle is reaching the end of its first transfer window under new ownership, with the club now backed by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The PIF has become the sport's richest owner, yet Eddie Howe's side has been frustrated for much of January in its bid to improve a struggling team.

Newcastle is 18th in the Premier League, a point shy of safety, but had targeted this month to invest in the playing squad and pull clear of trouble.

Kieran Trippier arrived early on from Atletico Madrid in a major coup, only for attempts to land a centre-back to prove frustrating – neither Lille, for Sven Botman, nor Sevilla, for Diego Carlos, agreeing to deals.

While Chris Wood was added in attack, Newcastle remains at the centre of attention in the final throes of the window.

The arrival of midfielder Guimaraes therefore represents a significant boost to Howe and the owners after ultimately successful negotiations with Lyon.

Reports at the start of the week suggested a fee between £30million (€36m) and £33.3m (€40m) had been set and a transfer was imminent. However, Lyon "categorically denied" these claims.

Instead, a subsequent agreement said to be worth £35m (€42m) was reached, with bonuses potentially boosting the amount to £41.6m (€50m). That would surpass the £40m Newcastle spent on Guimaraes' compatriot Joelinton.