Newcastle reportedly considering Alli move

Newcastle United has been eager to make some big moves in January, as its wealthy owners look to splash the cash in order to secure Premier League survival.

It has already brought in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, though a move for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos appears to have hit an impasse.

However, Eddie Howe also wants more attacking reinforcements and Tottenham's out-of-favour Dele Alli is the latest name to be linked with a move to the north east.

Alli was omitted from Spurs' squad for Monday's (AEDT) defeat to Chelsea and it seems that the England midfielder is surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte.

Once a bona fide star under Mauricio Pochettino, it has been a stark fall from grace for Alli, though at 25 he will still no doubt feel he has much to offer.

The Athletic reported on Monday that Alli would be allowed to leave Tottenham on loan before the end of the window, and the Daily Mail has now claimed that Newcastle wants to add him to its squad.

ROUND UP

- Newcastle is now being rivalled by Serie A giant Milan in the race to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla, which has put a high valuation on the defender. The Athletic reported last week that another Premier League club were also interested in the Brazilian.

- Fabrizio Romano says that Gedson Fernandes, who spent an unsuccessful loan spell at Spurs last season, is to join Galatasaray from Benfica.

- Romano has also reported that Christian Eriksen is in advanced talks with Brentford over signing a short-term deal with the Bees. The Denmark playmaker, who had a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020, left Inter last year.

- Goal is reporting that Spurs are also open to letting Giovani Lo Celso leave the club. The Argentina midfielder was also left out of its squad on Monday.

- Multiple sources are reporting that Aston Villa is in talks with Juventus over midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

- The Times and Tuttosport have both suggested Juve will look to use funds from the sale of Bentancur to push on with a deal for Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic.