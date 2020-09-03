'New Pirlo' snubbed glamour clubs to join Milan

Tonali, whose fluid passing game, vision and composure on the ball has drawn comparisons to now-Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, is a three-time Italy international and starred for Brescia in 2019-2020, although it was relegated from Serie A.

The 20 year-old was heavily linked with a move to Inter, but is now set to join Milan, following an eerily similar path to that of Pirlo, who also left Brescia for AC Milan, via a brief stint at Inter.

Cellino said Tonali was eager to join Milan despite offers from Barcelona and United.

"In January we received an offer of €65million from Barcelona. Not later than 10 days ago we received an offer of 10 million higher than Milan's from Manchester United," he said. "But the boy was determined to go to the Rossoneri."

Cellino added: "I know that [Antonio] Conte has thought a lot about Tonali, but I was also convinced that he was going to Inter.

"But at a certain point the boy didn't want to hear anything anymore and went to Milan."