Netherlands defender Veltman leaves Ajax for Brighton

The defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, becomes Brighton's latest signing after the arrival of Adam Lallana from Liverpool.

Veltman came through the Ajax academy and played a part in three Eredivisie title triumphs.

✍️ Albion have today completed the signing of defender Joel Veltman from @AFCAjax!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 29, 2020

The 28 year-old also featured in the Dutch giant's run to the 2018-2019 Champions League semi-finals, although he has been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons.

"We're delighted to welcome Joel to the club," Brighton manager coach Graham Potter said. "He has terrific experience from his time with Ajax - including the Champions League - and, of course, with the Dutch national team.

"He's an excellent defender who can play at right-back and at centre-half, but he's also comfortable in possession.

"He is really looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Premier League. We're delighted he is now a Brighton player and we're looking forward to working with him."