Neres determined to stay at Ajax

Brazil winger Neres was one of the stars of an Ajax side that won the league and the KNVB Beker last term, as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

But while Frenkie de Jong has departed and Matthijs de Ligt looks certain to follow, Neres is adamant he will remain in Amsterdam.

The 22-year-old, who won the Copa America with Brazil on Sunday, has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United but is under contract until 2022.

"My future is with Ajax," Neres said, as reported by Algemeen Dagblad.

The Ajax man started Brazil's first two Copa matches but did not feature again.

However, he still considered the tournament, which ended with a 3-1 final win over Peru, a positive experience.

"It was hard for me to lose my place," he said. "I did my best but it wasn't enough. Ultimately, I am part of the team and it is important that we won. I can still be satisfied with that.

"It is great to win this prize with the national team. It is a dream for me and all other players.

"Now we are going to celebrate. The party in the dressing room was good. We have danced. And then it is time to see my family.

"For me, it was a good experience to be there and play with experienced players. I now also feel older, more experienced. That is good for my growth."