Ndombele joins Tottenham in club-record deal

The big-money move makes Ndombele Tottenham's most expensive player, eclipsing the $A75.6 million spent on Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

The France international becomes the Premier League club's second addition of the close-season after the capture of teenage winger Jack Clarke, who immediately returned to Leeds United on loan.

A host of top European sides had been credited with an interest in Ndombele, but the 22-year-old has opted to join the Champions League runner-up as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to improve on 2018-2019's fourth-placed finish.