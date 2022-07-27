Napoli signs 'the monster' Kim to replace Koulibaly

Luciano Spalletti's team finished third in Serie A after threatening a first Scudetto win since the Diego Maradona era last term, conceding the joint-fewest goals in the division (31, alongside Milan).

But the Partenopei have been in the market for reinforcements since they lost defensive colossus Koulibaly to Chelsea in a €40m deal earlier this month.

Kim, who has 42 caps for his country and will hope to feature when they open their World Cup campaign against Uruguay on November 24, is the man Napoli has signed to fill that void after he enjoyed an impressive one-season spell in Turkey.

“Ciao ragazzi, sono Minjae. Sono davvero felice di far parte di questo team! Ci vediamo presto. Ciao!”



Benvenuto Minjae! 🤝



— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) July 27, 2022

Having contributed to Fenerbahce conceding just 38 league goals last term, the towering 25-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the option of two further seasons in Italy.

Reports also suggest Kim will have a release clause of €45million.

The Monster is officially a Napoli player!



— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) July 27, 2022

Napoli begins its 2022-2023 Serie A campaign at Verona on 16 August AEST but has endured a troubled off-season, losing both Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne during the transfer window, while president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed on Saturday that club legend Dries Mertens is also departing.