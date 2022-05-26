Napoli seals deals for Zambo Anguissa and Olivera

WATCH Serie A LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial
The Cameroon international spent this season on loan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and Napoli have taken up the option to make the move permanent for an undisclosed fee.
🤝 SSC Napoli have completed a deal with @FulhamFC to make Frank Anguissa's move permanent ✍️— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 26, 2022
Zambo Anguissa joined Fulham from Marseille in 2018, making 66 appearances in all for the Cottagers.
He made 25 appearances for Luciano Spalletti's side in Serie A this season, recording two assists.
The Italian club also confirmed the signing of Olivera from Getafe, with the Uruguayan left-back having made 119 appearances during five seasons in Spain.