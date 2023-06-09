Naby Keita leaves Liverpool for Bremen

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial

The Guinea international’s £52 million ($97 million) move to Merseyside from RB Leipzig in 2018 came with high expectations. However, he disappointed in his 129 appearances over five years as he struggled to get to grips with the physicality of the Premier League and missed large amounts of time with a series of injuries.

The 28-year-old featured just 13 times last season, was left out of the UEFA Champions League squad because of injury, and started only three Premier League matches.

Bremen will hope the midfielder’s return to the Bundesliga will bring a change of luck after scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 58 matches for Leipzig before his move to Liverpool.

“A number of clubs are obviously going to be interested when a player like Naby Keita is available on a free transfer,” Bremen head of scouting Clemens Fritz said.

“We’re therefore really pleased that Naby has decided to join Werder, despite several other offers. His qualities will massively strengthen our team.

“We now want to get him back to his best.”