Copa America
Transfers

Monaco snaps up Gelson from Atletico Madrid

Gelson Martins has completed a permanent switch to Monaco after spending the second half of 2018-2019 on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Getty Images - AFP

Watch LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Winger Gelson only joined Atleti in July 2018, but the former Sporting CP star failed to establish himself under Diego Simeone.

The Portugal international subsequently joined Ligue 1 struggler Monaco in January, scoring four goals in 16 appearances.

And Gelson has now made his switch to Monaco permanent, signing a five-year contract.

"I am very happy to be able to join Monaco in time and I am now very much looking forward to seeing the group again in preparation for the upcoming season," Gelson told the club's official website.

"Despite the difficult situation, we managed to show some good things last season and I will do everything to help the club achieve its goals this season."

News Atletico Madrid Monaco Football Transfers
Previous Morocco leaves South Africa on the brink
Read
Morocco leaves South Africa on the brink
Next Ings completes permanent Southampton switch
Read
Ings completes permanent Southampton switch

Latest Stories