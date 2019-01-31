Mitroglou Passes Galatasaray Medical

Konstantinos Mitroglou has passed his medical as he finalises a move from Marseille to Galatasaray.

💊 Transfer görüşmelerine başladığımız profesyonel futbolcu Konstantinos Mitroglou, sponsor hastanemiz Medical Park Bahçelievler Hastanesi'nde sağlık kontrolünden geçti. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/cin1sqUe1f — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) January 31, 2019

The Greek striker has scored 3 goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances with Marseille, but may have become surplus to demands after the arrival of Mario Balotelli from OGC Nice this month.