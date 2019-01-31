LaLiga
Transfers

Mitroglou Passes Galatasaray Medical

Marseille striker Konstantinos Mitroglou is on the verge to finalising a deadline day move to Galatasaray

Reuters

Konstantinos Mitroglou has passed his medical as he finalises a move from Marseille to Galatasaray.

 

The Greek striker has scored 3 goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances with Marseille, but may have become surplus to demands after the arrival of Mario Balotelli from OGC Nice this month.

