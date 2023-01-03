Milan signs Vasquez to cover injured Maignan

The 24-year-old Colombian completed his medical on Monday, with his departure from the Paraguayan club for San Siro confirmed on Wednesday (AEDT).

Vasquez has signed a deal with the Serie A champions until June 2026 and his arrival comes with Maignan still absent due to a calf injury that ruled the France international out of the World Cup

Rossoneri head coach Stefano Pioli revealed he is not expecting Maignan to be fit for the foreseeable future.

Asked ahead of Wednesday's Serie A clash with Salernitana whether he had a timeframe for Maignan's return, he said: "At this moment no, the evaluations we are making tell us that it is not possible to force now and therefore I do not know how to give a timing on the return. Not soon, I can say that for sure."

Vasquez joins Antonio Mirante and Ciprian Tatarusanu in competing for a starting berth in Maignan's absence.