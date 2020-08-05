EFL Championship
Transfers

Milan signs defender Kalulu on five-year deal

Milan has completed the signing of French defender Pierre Kalulu on a five-year deal.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS. 2-Week Free Trial.

The 20-year-old was a free agent after letting his contract run down at Lyon, where he did not feature for the first team. 

Kalulu reportedly recently underwent his medical with the Rossoneri, who confirmed the right-back's arrival. 

"AC Milan announces the signing of Pierre Kalulu, on a permanent transfer," it read. 

"The contract of the French player expires on June 30, 2025." 

The France Under-20 international featured 16 times for Lyon in the UEFA Youth League over the past two seasons.

News AC Milan Football Serie A Transfers
Previous Manchester City signs Bournemouth defender Ake
Read
Manchester City signs Bournemouth defender Ake
Next

Latest Stories