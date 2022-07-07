Milan make Messias loan permanent

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Messias moved to Milan on a loan deal with a purchase option in August 2021, going on to score six goals in 32 appearances across all competitions as Stefano Pioli's men ended an 11-year wait for the Serie A title.
The 31-year-old, who featured in the Italian top flight for Crotone in 2020-2021 before it suffered consecutive relegations, only made 17 starts for Milan last term but still contributed to their title success.
🇧🇷 Messias Junior 🇧🇷— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 7, 2022
Together towards new heights 👊
#ReadyToLeaveAMark #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/kzNEUZKnlL
Only four Rossoneri players (Oliver Giroud and Rafael Leao with 14, Zlatan Ibrahimovic with eight and Franck Kessie with seven) outscored Messias as Milan spread the goals around.
In a video posted to the club's Twitter account, Messias expressed his delight at extending his stay at San Siro, declaring: "Being at Milan is the greatest thing in life.
"Having reached this point is a source of pride for me, as well as satisfaction. I'm part of a very strong team, at an important club.
"I felt like crying because in my mind, I relived everything I'd been through and I'm experiencing now. I feel great here, it's like I am at home."
The Brazilian has signed a two-year deal with the Serie A champions after they reportedly agreed to pay Crotone an initial fee of €4.5million for his services.