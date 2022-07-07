Milan make Messias loan permanent

Messias moved to Milan on a loan deal with a purchase option in August 2021, going on to score six goals in 32 appearances across all competitions as Stefano Pioli's men ended an 11-year wait for the Serie A title.

The 31-year-old, who featured in the Italian top flight for Crotone in 2020-2021 before it suffered consecutive relegations, only made 17 starts for Milan last term but still contributed to their title success.

Only four Rossoneri players (Oliver Giroud and Rafael Leao with 14, Zlatan Ibrahimovic with eight and Franck Kessie with seven) outscored Messias as Milan spread the goals around.

In a video posted to the club's Twitter account, Messias expressed his delight at extending his stay at San Siro, declaring: "Being at Milan is the greatest thing in life.

"Having reached this point is a source of pride for me, as well as satisfaction. I'm part of a very strong team, at an important club.

"I felt like crying because in my mind, I relived everything I'd been through and I'm experiencing now. I feel great here, it's like I am at home."

The Brazilian has signed a two-year deal with the Serie A champions after they reportedly agreed to pay Crotone an initial fee of €4.5million for his services.