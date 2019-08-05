LaLiga
Mignolet joins Club Brugge

Club Brugge confirmed the signing of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for a reported €7million (£6.4m).

Mignolet, 31, has agreed to a five-year deal with the Belgian giant, ending a six-season stay at Anfield.

The 21-time Belgium international returns to his homeland for the first time since joining Sunderland from boyhood club Sint-Truiden in 2010.

"After completing successful medical tests, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet signs a contract for five years with Blauw-Zwart," a statement from Club Brugge read. "Liverpool FC, Club Brugge and Simon reached an agreement on this today."

Mignolet joined Liverpool for a reported £9m in June 2013, but lost his place last season after the arrival of Alisson from Roma.

While part of the Champions League-winning squad last season, Mignolet made just two appearances in all competitions in 2018-2019, his move ending a Liverpool career riddled by mistakes.

