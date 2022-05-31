Mendes signs four-year PSG deal

The Portugal left-back initially joined PSG on loan from Sporting CP last year as the final signing of a busy transfer window in which Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos also arrived, among others.

While Messi and Ramos each failed to perform to the levels expected of them in their debut seasons in France, Mendes was a steady presence as Mauricio Pochettino's men won the title.

Paris Saint-Germain has completed the permanent transfer of Nuno Mendes.



The Portugal left-back has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2026.

He made 37 appearances in all competitions, including 27 in Ligue 1 – 18 as a starter – as he created 19 chances and provided a single assist.

Mendes will now have the opportunity to add to that tally in the coming campaign after PSG made use of its option to buy the 19-year-old, as was expected.

His signing has reportedly seen PSG pay Sporting €40million.