Mendes signs four-year PSG deal

Nuno Mendes has signed a four-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 club triggered its purchase option.

The Portugal left-back initially joined PSG on loan from Sporting CP last year as the final signing of a busy transfer window in which Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos also arrived, among others.

While Messi and Ramos each failed to perform to the levels expected of them in their debut seasons in France, Mendes was a steady presence as Mauricio Pochettino's men won the title.

He made 37 appearances in all competitions, including 27 in Ligue 1 – 18 as a starter – as he created 19 chances and provided a single assist.

Mendes will now have the opportunity to add to that tally in the coming campaign after PSG made use of its option to buy the 19-year-old, as was expected.

His signing has reportedly seen PSG pay Sporting €40million.

