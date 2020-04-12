Mbappe to Madrid 'just a question of time'

Mbappe continues to be linked with a blockbuster move to Madrid, where head coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for his fellow Frenchman.

The 21-year-old France forward, who swapped Monaco for Ligue 1 rival PSG on an initial loan deal in 2017, is contracted until 2022 but Mbappe is no closer to committing his future to the Ligue 1 champion despite the club's best efforts.

Former PSG midfielder Rothen said Mbappe almost signed for Madrid before the COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on sport and society.

"I know from club sources that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was almost done," Rothen, who won two titles during his six years at PSG, told Radio Montecarlo.

"But with what has been happening, I'm sure that Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid will be postponed."

Rothen added: "There is no way that Mbappe will extend his contract with PSG.

"They will have an agreement between them in place because PSG agreed to let him go this summer. In my opinion, it's just a question of time."

Prior to coronavirus halting Ligue 1 and the majority of sport across the world, Mbappe had scored 18 league goals and 30 across all competitions for PSG in 2019-2020.