Matuidi leaves Juve ahead of expected Miami move

Matuidi joined Juve from Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner going on to help the Turin giant to three successive Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia triumph.

The French midfielder had another season left to run on his deal with Juve, but the Italian champions have agreed to terminate the remainder of his contract in order for the 33-year-old to join Miami on a free contract.

Matuidi made over 130 appearances for Juve, scoring eight goals.

"With our colours on his back, he fought and played his heart out in every single game; placing constant pressure on the opponents, tearing apart the run of play and ever so eloquently relaunching the ball into action," Juve said in a statement on Wednesday.

Avoir été un membre de la famille @juventusfc est un rêve devenu réalité, un honneur. J'ai découvert une institution incroyable, des coéquipiers qui sont devenus plus que cela. Je resterai toujours votre fan numéro 1, ou plutôt numéro 14 🤍🖤 Merci, vraiment 🙌🏾#FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/xGEURvBB7i — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) August 12, 2020

"Blaise is someone who will always be in our hearts and we wish him all the very best for the future."

Miami, part-owned by Matuidi's former PSG team-mate Beckham, have lost all of their competitive fixtures so far this season.