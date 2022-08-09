Marseille confirms deal to sign Alexis Sanchez

Inter announced the termination of Sanchez's contract on Tuesday (AEST).

The Chile international was part of the Inter side that won the Serie A title in the 2020-2021 season, while he also scored a dramatic 121st minute winner against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana in January.

Marseille announced an imminent deal for Sanchez on Tuesday, saying in a statement: "Olympique de Marseille and Alexis Sanchez have agreed on the arrival of the player via an agreement in principle.

"The Chile international with 143 caps who has won 17 trophies in his career will commit in the next few hours subject to the success of his medical examination."

Sanchez will become the club's 12th signing of the transfer window, with several temporary deals from last season made permanent, as well as further additions including Jordan Veretout, Jonathan Clauss and a loan move for Nuno Tavares.

The 33-year-old only managed five goals in 27 Serie A appearances for Inter last season, though just seven of those were starts.

In all, Sanchez made 109 appearances for the Nerazzurri after arriving from United in 2019, scoring 20 goals.