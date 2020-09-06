Marcal leaves Lyon for Wolves

The versatile 31-year-old, who can play at left-back or centre-back, was part of the Lyon team that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

But with the French club facing a season without European football, he has made the move to the Premier League with Wolves, agreeing a two-year contract.

Marcal joined Lyon from Benfica in 2017 but made just 41 Ligue 1 appearances across three seasons.

The Brazilian boosts a Wolves defence that last week lost Matt Doherty to Tottenham.