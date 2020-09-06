Ligue 1 is back!
Transfers

Marcal leaves Lyon for Wolves

After bringing in Fabio Silva on Saturday, Wolves added the signing of Marcal, the Lyon defender, on Monday (AEST).

Getty Images

Wolves break the bank for teen Fabio Silva

The versatile 31-year-old, who can play at left-back or centre-back, was part of the Lyon team that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

But with the French club facing a season without European football, he has made the move to the Premier League with Wolves, agreeing a two-year contract.

Marcal joined Lyon from Benfica in 2017 but made just 41 Ligue 1 appearances across three seasons.

The Brazilian boosts a Wolves defence that last week lost Matt Doherty to Tottenham.

News Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Premier League Transfers
Previous Barcelona trains after Messi agrees to stay
Read
Barcelona trains after Messi agrees to stay
Next Aulas claims Roma is rivalling Barcelona for Depay
Read
Aulas claims Roma is rivalling Barcelona for Depay

Latest Stories