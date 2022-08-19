Manchester United closes in on £60m Casemiro deal

But the Red Devils have switched their attention with links to Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and now another potential midfield signing.

United is desperate for reinforcements after losing its opening two Premier League games under new boss Erik ten Hag.

TOP STORY – MAN UTD MOVE FOR CASEMIRO IN £60M DEAL

Manchester United is on the cusp of landing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro on a four-year contract in a £60million (€70m) deal, claims Marca.

It has only taken three days of negotiations, with Casemiro cleared by the Spanish club to undergo a medical at United on Friday.

The four-year deal includes the option of a further 12 months, with the exact fee to be £50.7m plus £8.5m in add-ons.

If the deal is completed on Friday, it is unlikely he will be available for Monday's clash with Liverpool as he still requires a visa.

ROUND-UP

– AS claims that Madrid is considering a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement for Casemiro amid United's interest in him.

– United is interested in signing Napoli's Hirving Lozano according to Gianluca Di Marzio, re-opening speculation around a swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

– PSV is not open to selling forward Cody Gakpo until its Champions League qualifying tie with Rangers is settled, following links with United, reports Daily Mail.

– Sky Sports reports that United has also had a £67.6m (€80m) bid for Ajax forward Antony rejected. United is weighing up whether to make an improved bid, but Ajax is understood to want to keep the Brazilian.

– L'Equipe claims that Marseille is open to selling Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik before the transfer window closes. Everton and United have been linked to Milik, who scored 20 goals in all competitions last season.

– Gerard Romero claims that an agreement on personal terms between Barcelona and Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth is close, but the clubs are yet to agree on a deal with the Argentinian have a €42m release clause.

– Nice is targeting former Real Madrid full-back Marcelo according to Foot Mercato. The ex-Brazil international was released by Madrid after last season.