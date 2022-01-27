Man Utd prospect Amad Diallo joins Rangers on loan

The 19 year-old signed for United in January last year in a deal reportedly worth around £37million from Italian side Atalanta but has struggled for game time under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

The loan move to the Scottish champion does not have a purchase option included, as the Old Trafford club still have big plans for the tricky winger, and Rangnick believes the move will be good for his development.

Amad has a goal and an assist from his nine appearances in all competitions for United, though only three of those have been starts. His goal was a clever header in the 1-1 draw with Milan in the first leg of last season's Europa League round of 16.

The Cote d'Ivoire international also made five substitute appearances while at Atalanta, scoring once.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst recently lost playmaker Ianis Hagi to a season-ending injury, meaning Amad has the opportunity to pick up some of the creative slack during his temporary stay in Scotland, and he goes straight into the squad for Saturday's game at Ross County.

After the deal was confirmed, Amad expressed his happiness at the opportunity, telling the club's website: "I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season.

"It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments."

Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership, four points ahead of rival Celtic, after a 1-0 win against Livingston at Ibrox.