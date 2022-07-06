Man City youngster Lavia joins Southampton

The Belgium youth international, who joined the academy set-up at the Etihad Stadium from Anderlecht in 2020, made two senior appearances during his stay with Pep Guardiola's side.

It is not necessarily the end of Lavia's association with the club, however, after City reportedly installed a buy-back clause – thought to be around £40million – into the deal.

"My Manchester City journey has come to an end," Lavia, 18, wrote in a post on Instagram. "I’d like to thank everyone associated with this great club for all you’ve done for me during these two years at the club.

"I’ve developed into an even better player, person and it was also an honour to make my debut for this massive club. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future."

Lavia becomes the second City player to join Ralph Hasenhuttl's side this window, following Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in making the switch between the two clubs.

"Romeo is an extremely talented young player at the start of his career who is open-minded and wants to learn and develop his game with us," Hasenhuttl told the club's website.

"We are very excited to sign him ahead of many other interested clubs. It proves that we have a positive reputation for improving young players, which we have worked hard to build up over the years.

"Romeo is coming from one of the best teams in the world, learning from the best manager and the best players. Now it is up to him to show us why he deserves to play in the Premier League, as we hope to help take his game to the next level."