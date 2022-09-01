Man City strikes deal for Dortmund defender Akanji

The Switzerland international has put pen to paper on a five-year deal for the Premier League champions, and will wear the number 25 shirt at the Etihad Stadium.

Akanji will provide further competition for a place in the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence, with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake injured.

The 27-year-old, who was into the final year of his contract at Signal Iduna Park, is the second player to swap Dortmund for City during this window after Erling Haaland, alongside whom he won the German Cup in 2021.

Akanji played 158 times for BVB across all competitions after arriving from Basel in 2018, scoring four goals, but had not appeared under new head coach Edin Terzic at the start of this season.

"I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started," Akanji told the club's official website. "City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons.

"They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

"Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager, and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.

"I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this club be successful."

Akanji could make his City debut on Saturday when Guardiola's men travel to struggling Aston Villa in the Premier League.