Lyon return possible for Lacazette

However, the 30 year-old also wants to play European football next season, and is eyeing a Champions League move after failing to make a single appearance in the competition for the Gunners.

Lacazette has made 25 Premier League starts this season as Mikel Arteta's team chases a top-four finish, but looks set to end his five-year spell in north London when his deal expires at the end of June.

The Frenchman has scored just four league goals this campaign, but leads the Gunners squad for assists after laying on seven, and says he has multiple options open to him.

Lacazette said Lyon, which he left for the Gunners in 2017, could be among them, expressing regret that a talented generation of French players, including himself and Corentin Tolisso, left the club at similar times.

"I am in discussion with many clubs," Lacazette told Canal Plus. "I have never cut contact with Lyon since I left. I try to return to the club once or twice a year to see the medical staff again because we are really close. So yes, now that Lyon knows that I am free, they have to come with a proposal.

"It would be good, but it's not me who decides. It's true that it's a bit sad and a shame that we all left at the same time, it may have been a mistake from the club."

However, Lacazette also emphasised his desire to play Champions League football, having arrived at Arsenal immediately after ita most recent campaign in Europe's top competition, and hinted the absence of European football could be a stumbling block to any Lyon return, as it sits 8th in Ligue 1 with just six games remaining.

"I want to play in Europe, it's been a long time since I played in the Champions League too so I miss it," he added. "Nothing is impossible in life but it's a little more complicated [without European football]."

Lacazette was absent due to a positive COVID-19 test when Arsenal fell to its third consecutive Premier League defeat, against Southampton, as the Gunners saw their top-four hopes dealt another blow.