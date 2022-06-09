Lyon re-signs Lacazette on free transfer

Lacazette moved from Lyon to Arsenal in 2017 for an initial €60million (£51.3m) fee on a five-year contract, which comes to its end in June.

The 31 year-old previously suggested he would be open to re-signing for Lyon, adding in April he was in discussion with "many clubs".

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas responded by stating "if we need to make compromises to get [Lacazette], we will", while director of football Vincent Ponsot outlined his desire to bring the forward back home.

Peter Bosz's team, which finished eighth in Ligue 1 this season, has managed to seal the France international's return to his boyhood club, announcing that Lacazette has signed three-year deal.

Lacazette endured a frustrating campaign in front of goal this season as Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification to fierce rival Tottenham.

The striker played 30 Premier League games but only scored four times, his worst return since 2012-2013 when he managed only league three goals for Lyon.

However, Lacazette provided a creative force for Mikel Arteta's team, sitting joint-top of the assists chart with Bukayo Saka on seven.

Lacazette also ranked sixth for chances created at Arsenal, with his 29 placing him behind Emile Smith Rowe (30), Granit Xhaka (32), Gabriel Martinelli (34), Saka (68) and Martin Odegaard (77).

Bosz will hope Lacazette can deliver that creativity for Lyon next season and find his feet in front of goal, given he was the last non-Paris Saint-Germain player to finish as Ligue 1's outright top scorer (27 goals in 2014-15).