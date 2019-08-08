Luongo seals Sheffield Wednesday move

The 26 year-old has left QPR on deadline day, joining fellow EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The Socceroos midfielder took to Instagram to confirm the news, saying: "After an amazing four seasons my time at QPR is over.

"I have met some great people throughout my time here. QPR will always feel like a home to me.

"Thank you to all the players I have shared a dressing room with, for pushing me every day and allowing me to enjoy my work.

"Thank you to all the staff who helped me over the years. Some great people who are and always will be a part of the QPR family!

"And thank you to the QPR fans for supporting us through the good times and not so good times.

"Thank you for accepting me and my family and making us feel a part of this club. We will always remember the electric atmospheres at Loftus Road.

"Finally, good kuck to the team. They are definitely ones to look out for this season, a great group on and off the park.

"I will be relishing the challenge to play against them soon! Bye for now..."