Luis Suarez rejoins boyhood club Nacional

An agreement has been reached for Luis Suarez to return to Nacional, where he made his bow in professional football 17 years ago.

Uruguay international Suarez, 35, was allowed to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of last season and had been linked with a number of clubs including River Plate and Borussia Dortmund. 

However, the veteran striker has opted to return to Uruguayan giant Nacional, where he began his professional career back in 2005. 

"First of all, I want to thank you [the fans] for the love that my family and I have received in recent days," said Suarez. 

"That touched our hearts in this situation where we had to make a decision. It was impossible to reject this opportunity to have a chance to play for Nacional again, and we have a pre-agreement with the club. 

"In the next few hours, the details will be finalised and we hope the agreement we all want will be reached so we can enjoy this new stage and see each other in the coming days." 

Suarez scored 32 goals in 67 league appearances over two seasons with Atletico, with 21 of those strikes coming in the triumphant 2020-2021 LaLiga campaign. 

He will hope to help Nacional reclaim the Primera Division title after arch-rivals Penarol lifted the title last year.

