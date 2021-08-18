Aussies Abroad
Locatelli lands in Turin to finalise Juventus move

Sassuolo and Italy star Manuel Locatelli has reportedly arrived in Turin to finalise his move to Juventus, after a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy was agreed between the two clubs.

Locatelli played an integral role in Italy winning UEFA Euro 2020, earning him interest from Arsenal and Juventus.

While the Gunners were reportedly willing to meet Sassuolo's asking price, the midfielder had his heat set on a move to Juventus, and a fee has now finally been reached between the two sides.

Locatelli has reportedly arrived in Turin for his medical, and to finalise his move to the Italian giant. 

The 23 year-old will join Juventus on a two-year loan, with Juventus then obligated to buy the midfielder for $A56.5 million.

