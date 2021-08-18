Locatelli lands in Turin to finalise Juventus move

Locatelli played an integral role in Italy winning UEFA Euro 2020, earning him interest from Arsenal and Juventus.

While the Gunners were reportedly willing to meet Sassuolo's asking price, the midfielder had his heat set on a move to Juventus, and a fee has now finally been reached between the two sides.

Locatelli has reportedly arrived in Turin for his medical, and to finalise his move to the Italian giant.

Manuel Locatelli has just arrived in Torino in order to complete his move to Juventus tomorrow, confirmed. He’ll undergo his medical on Wednesday morning then sign until June 2026. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Juve will sign Locatelli on two years loan with buy obligation in 2023 for €35m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2021

The 23 year-old will join Juventus on a two-year loan, with Juventus then obligated to buy the midfielder for $A56.5 million.