Lo Celso leaves Spurs for Villarreal on loan

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time in the 2021-2022 campaign, having only made nine appearances in the Premier League, and only three substitute appearances in the league since the appointment of manager Antonio Conte.

With the deadline-day arrival of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus adding even more competition for places, Lo Celso will spend the rest of the season in Spain to try to rediscover the form that saw Spurs spend big money to bring him to the club from Real Betis in 2019.

Welcome, @LoCelsoGiovani 💛🙌!



👉 Loan until end of the season



👉 Signs from @SpursOfficial



👉 @Argentina international 🇦🇷



👉 Copa América champion 🏆 — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) January 31, 2022

Lo Celso has scored eight goals in 86 appearances for Spurs and was a part of the Argentina squad that won last year's Copa America.

Villarreal is seventh in LaLiga, and travel to Lo Celso's former club Betis on Monday (AEDT).