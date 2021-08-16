Liverpool's Davies joins Sheffield United on loan

Davies joined Jurgen Klopp's men amid a centre-back shortage at Anfield, though he has failed to make a single senior appearance since his arrival in February.

The centre-back, 26, has returned to the Championship, having previously made 136 appearances for Preston North End, where he was named Player of the Year in 2018-2019.

Ben Davies has joined @SheffieldUnited on loan for the 2021-22 season.



All the best for the campaign, @BenDavies1108 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2021

In that standout campaign, Davies led Preston's charts for duels won and interceptions, with 255 and 54 respectively, and also ranked second in terms of successful aerial duels – two behind Andrew Hughes' 175.

"I'm really happy to be here," said Davies. "I always liked playing against Sheffield United and the atmosphere.

"Hopefully I can fit into the manager's plans well. I've missed match days and the buzz of having fans in grounds.

"That's part of the excitement of coming here and hopefully having a successful year."

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last term with six games remaining, becoming the fourth side condemned to the drop with as many matches still to play.

No side has been relegated from the Premier League with more matches left to play – Ipswich Town (1994-1995), Derby County (2007-2008) and Huddersfield Town (2018-2019) also went down with six games outstanding.

With Slavisa Jokanovic in charge now, United will be hoping its manager – who has previously taken both Watford and Fulham back up – can immediately restore its top-flight status.