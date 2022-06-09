Liverpool confirms Origi exit as Milan move looms

Origi moved to Anfield from Lille in 2014 but was immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side.

That set the precedent for an eight-year stay with the Reds in which the Belgium international was used sparingly, but he scored some crucial goals for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"He [Origi] is a legend on and off the pitch. Fantastic footballer, a world-class striker and is our best finisher," Reds manager Klopp said of Origi after he scored in a Merseyside derby win over Everton in April.

"Everyone would say the same. You see this in training. It is a really hard decision to make to leave him out. Everyone loves Divock here."

Origi scored 22 goals in 107 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, only starting 34 of those matches.

He developed a reputation of being a super-sub, popping up with late strikes against Everton and in the iconic 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final.

Origi also scored the game-clinching second in the 2019 Champions League final win over Tottenham, securing his legendary status among the Reds faithful.

The 27-year-old has reportedly agreed to join Serie A champion Milan when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of this month.