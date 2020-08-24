Leverkusen denies deal for Havertz to Chelsea

Chelsea has been strongly linked with Germany international Havertz for several months, as the club looks to become Premier League title challengers next season.

Media reports on Tuesday (AEST) claimed the two clubs were close to an agreement on a deal worth an initial €80m (£72m), with potential add-ons of up to €20m (£18m).

But Voller is adamant no such deal has been struck, suggesting Chelsea's pursuit of their primary target is still some way off completion.

"This is nonsense," he is reported to have told DPA, in quotes also run by Sport Bild.

If Havertz does eventually join Chelsea, he will follow Hakim Ziyech and Germany colleague Timo Werner at the club for next season.

Chelsea was unable to sign players in the transfer window ahead of the 2019-2020 season due to a ban imposed because of rule breaches relating to the signing of young players.

That two-window ban was halved in November, giving them freedom to begin conducting transfer activities again and they have been emphatic in their preparations for 2019-20.

Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Sergio Reguilon have also been strongly linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.