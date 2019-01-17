LaLiga
Transfers

Leipzig rules out 'impossible' Calhanoglu deal

RB Leipzig's hopes of signing Hakan Calhanoglu appear over after the club's coach and sporting director Ralf Rangnick declared the deal "financially impossible".

Getty Images

Reports in Italy suggested Leipzig agreeing a €20million deal to bring Calhanoglu back to the Bundesliga from AC Milan.

However, Rangnick effectively ended the speculation, telling reporters: "The deal is financially impossible.

"Obviously we know him, given he played in the Bundesliga, but now he plays for Milan.

"We already knew his price, so it's absolutely not possible for us to make a move from a financial standpoint."

Calhanoglu previously enjoyed spells in Germany with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen before moving to San Siro in 2017.

The Turkey international has found the net just once for Gennaro Gattuso's men this season.

News RB Leipzig Football
Previous Dembele departs Spurs for Guangzhou
Read
Dembele departs Spurs for Guangzhou
Next Shiotani stunner seals Japan fightback
Read
Shiotani stunner seals Japan fightback

Latest Stories