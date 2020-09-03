Leicester signs Belgium full-back Castagne

The Foxes have paid the Serie A club an undisclosed fee, reported to be £21.5million (€24.1m), to take the versatile 24-year-old to the King Power Stadium subject to Premier League and international clearance.

Castagne joins Brendan Rodgers' side just over a week after England left-back Ben Chilwell made a big-money move to Chelsea.

Capped seven times by Belgium, Castagne can play on either side of the defence and helped Atalanta reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season, as well as secure a third-place finish in Serie A.

Castagne will link up with his new team-mates, including compatriots Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet, after he has been on international duty.

He came through the youth system at Genk and spent three seasons with the club before making the move to Italy.

After three campaigns with Atalanta, Castagne will now get an opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League for a Leicester side that just missed out on a Champions League spot last season.