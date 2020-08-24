Mendy agreed a short-term extension to see out the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season, making two appearances after the restart as Brendan Rodgers's squad finished fifth in the Premier League.

The midfielder, who was signed from Nice, is now tied down at the King Power Stadium for a further two years.

"I've enjoyed working with Papy since I arrived at Leicester City and the more I’ve seen of him, the more impressed I’ve been, so I'm delighted he's extended his deal with the club as he has an important role to play," Rodgers said. "To have someone with his experience, quality and maturity is a big boost for us, especially with European football next season.

"He's been first class for me and has played very well every time he’s featured, so I'm delighted that he's committed to continuing to be part of what we're trying to build at Leicester City."

Media speculation suggests James Maddison will soon follow Mendy in committing his future to the club, as he has reportedly agreed terms on a lucrative long-term extension.

However, while one England international is set to stay put, another could be leaving Leicester.

Reports suggest Chilwell is close to agreeing a big-money move to Chelsea, the team that finished one place above the Foxes to claim the final Champions League berth.

The left-back has long been linked with a switch to Chelsea, rumoured to have agreed to pay a fee in the region of £50 million to bring the 23 year-old to Stamford Bridge.