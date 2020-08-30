Leeds snaps up Germany defender Koch

Ligue 1 is back!
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa signed Germany defender Robin Koch, landing another eye-catching deal after the arrival of Rodrigo Moreno.

Koch was confirmed as the latest addition to the newly promoted Premier League squad on Sunday (AEST) as he signed a four-year contract, saying the presence of veteran head coach Bielsa was a telling factor.

Leeds is preparing for its first season in the Premier League since 2003-2004, with the former UEFA Champions League semi-finalist determined to be well equipped for the step up from the Championship.

After Spain international Rodrigo joined on Saturday (AEST) from LaLiga outfit Valencia, Leeds is said to have beaten rival Premier League clubs to acquire Koch.

No details of the fee were given, although reports have suggested Leeds may have paid up to £20 million ($36.5 million) for the twice-capped 24-year-old centre-back, who made his international debut last year.

Koch said: "Marcelo Bielsa was one of the main points for me to join Leeds, I've heard from everybody he is one of the best coaches and I'm really looking forward to the first session with the team and the coach.

"Leeds is such a big club and after winning the second league last year, Leeds are back."

He added: "I've played three years in the Bundesliga which is also a big league, but I think the Premier League is the next step for me."

