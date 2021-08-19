The 30 year-old is set to provide back-up for Jan Oblak after joining the LaLiga champion on Friday AEST.

Lecomte suffered an injury in pre-season and Alexander Nubel was installed as Monaco's first-choice keeper after his move from Bayern Munich.

Former Montpellier and Lorient number one Lecomte had made 60 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, keeping 20 clean sheets.

He signed a five-year deal when arriving in the Principality from Montpellier in 2019.