Kuol on cusp of sensational Newcastle United move

Just hours after being unveiled by Graham Arnold for his latest Socceroos squad, beIN SPORTS can reveal that World Cup-hopeful Kuol has agreed personal terms on a proposed four-year deal with the Saudi-owned Magpies that will earn him an eye-watering £25,000 ($43,000) a week.

A binding contract has yet to be signed, though, amid ongoing interest from several other European clubs.

The plan - if the deal is ratified over the next week - is for Kuol to remain with Central Coast Mariners on a de facto farewell A-League tour until January, when he will depart for Tyneside to be immediately loaned out to a club on the Continent.

Kuol, who turns 18 on Thursday, doesn’t yet qualify for a UK work permit but should he make his Socceroos debut in this month’s home-and-away duels with New Zealand, the exciting attacking weapon will begin picking up the requisite caps to ease those bureaucratic issues.

While the Mariners will receive a fairly modest fee - the pre-existing buyout clause in his contract - the club will also receive some impressive add-ons and share of future transfer fees if Kuol’s career hits certain metrics in the years ahead.

It’s understood that Kwaku Mensah, who represents recently signed Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has added Kuol to his stable and will fly to Australia imminently accompanied by the lawyer aligned to Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard to conclude the final paperwork with Garang’s older brother and advisor, Kuol Kuol.

Garang’s previous agent, John Grimaud, who represents his other elder sibling, Alou, at VfB Stuttgart, appears to have been sidelined from the negotiations.

The Magpies swoop is poised to become the latest step in a meteoric rise for Kuol, who has scored four goals in just 189 minutes of A-League action off the bench.

Kuol won the admiration of Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez after a buccaneering cameo as the A-League All Stars fell 3-2 to the Spanish giant at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium in May.

Tyneside was once home to fellow Aussies James Troisi and Curtis Good.

But there’s a new buzz and hype around St James’ Park since the Saudi-backed consortium took charge 15 months ago, pumping $320 million in to the club which easily avoid relegation last season under Eddie Howe, and sits in mid-table six games into the new season.