Kompany appointed as Anderlecht player-manager

After announcing his departure from Manchester City, Vincent Kompany is to join Belgian giant Anderlecht as player-manager.

Vincent Kompany will take on a player-manager role at Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht after calling time on his 11-year spell at Manchester City.

"For the next 3 years, I will take up the role of Player-Manager of RSC Anderlecht," Kompany wrote in an open letter to fans on his Facebook page, "Belgium’s finest.

"This may come as a surprise to you. It’s the most passionate yet rational decision I’ve ever made.

"As a footballer, I was born and raised at RSC Anderlecht. Since the age of 6, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none."

