Juventus signs Paredes on loan deal from PSG

An official agreement published by the Serie A side on Wednesday stated the deal includes an obligation to buy the player permanently "subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives by the end of the season" for a fee of €22.6million, with a further €3m in add-ons.

Paredes joined PSG from Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2019 and made 117 appearances in all competitions for the French giants, scoring four goals.

The Argentina international midfielder started just 10 Ligue 1 games last season, and is yet to start a game this season under new PSG head coach Christophe Galtier, though did make four substitute appearances.

Juventus has moved to make Paredes its eighth signing of the transfer window, with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Bremer already added to Massimiliano Allegri's squad.

The 28-year-old returns to Serie A having already played for Roma earlier in his career, with loan spells at Chievo and Empoli during that time.