Juventus defender Frabotta moves to Verona

The Italy Under-21 international will spend the 2021-2022 campaign with the Gialloblu, which finished 10th in Serie A last term.

Frabotta joined Juve from Bologna in August 2019, making his senior debut in a 3-1 defeat by Roma the next year.

The left-back appeared 17 times for the Bianconeri in all competitions under Andrea Pirlo last season, scoring in the Coppa Italia victory over SPAL.

Verona has reportedly seen off competition from Atalanta and Genoa to land Frabotta.

The 22-year-old will link up with Eusebio Di Francesco, who replaced Ivan Juric at Stadio Bentegodi in June.

The former Roma boss guided the Giallorossi to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2018, when they lost a thrilling tie 7-6 on aggregate against Liverpool.