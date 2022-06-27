Juventus defender Frabotta joins Lecce on loan

The Italy Under-21 international moved to Turin from Bologna in 2019, initially featuring for the Under-23 side before making 16 appearances for Juve in the 2020-2021 Serie A campaign.

With Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio to choose from at full-back, Frabotta was sent on loan to Hellas Verona for the 2021-2022 season.

The 22 year-old made just two appearances for Verona, totalling only 18 minutes in Serie A, before returning to Juve.

Frabotta will again play his football away from the Allianz Stadium next season, signing on loan for newly promoted side Lecce.

The Juve loanee will hope to help Lecce, which starts its Serie A campaign against Inter, avoid an immediate return to Serie B.