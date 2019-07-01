Copa America
Juventus completes Rabiot deal

Adrien Rabiot will join Juventus ahead of the 2019-2020 season after the Serie A champion announced an agreement with the player.

Juventus has announced it has agreed a deal to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot.

 

