Juventus completes Rabiot deal July 1, 2019 19:32 Adrien Rabiot will join Juventus ahead of the 2019-2020 season after the Serie A champion announced an agreement with the player. Getty Images Watch Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS in AustraliaJuventus has announced it has agreed a deal to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot. À bientôt, @Adriien_Rabiiot!https://t.co/Xwi9OOn12Z #LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/R4mjueXPCs — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 1, 2019 News Juventus Football Serie A Transfers Previous Roma seals €21 million Diawara deal Read Next